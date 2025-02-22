Farmers demand fair compensation

Tirupati: Farmers from MD Puttur and surrounding villages in Yerpedu mandal have appealed to Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy to ensure that compensation for land acquired for Yerpedu-Pudi railway bypass is based on current market rates. The railway line survey between Pudi and Yerpedu has been completed, but farmers express concern that revenue officials are using outdated market rates to calculate compensation.

According to the farmers, the revenue department is considering land values from ten years ago and applying a threefold increase, which they argue is significantly lower than current market rates. With land prices now in the crore range per acre, they fear that compensation calculated based on outdated government rates will lead to substantial financial losses, similar to previous land acquisition cases where farmers suffered due to inadequate compensation.

Adding to their distress, the railway line is set to pass through registered farmlands with high market value rather than DKT (assigned) lands. This has raised concerns about a sharp decline in land prices for affected farmers. Additionally, farmers worry about access to their remaining lands, as the railway line will cut through their fields. They have requested the construction of large culverts to facilitate the movement of tractors, agricultural machinery, and paddy harvesters across the railway line.

A local farmer, Purushotham Reddy from MD Puttur, voiced his concerns to the MP, stressing that the devaluation of their lands due to the railway project should be taken into account. He urged

authorities to ensure compensation aligns with current market rates. Farmers fear that if past compensation practices persist, they will once again face severe financial losses.