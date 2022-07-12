Father sets son on fire in Tirupati over disputes with wife

In a horrific incident, a father poured kerosene on his younger son and set him on fire in Tirupati. Going into the details, Ramesh from Battikandriga Harijanawada of Vadamalapet Mandal has suspicions about his wife. As his wife was not seen since Monday morning, he suspected that she had gone to file a case against him at the police station. He showed his anger at his son by trying to kill his son Mahesh by making him consume phenol. On receiving the information, the boy's grandmother immediately took him to Puttur Government Hospital for treatment. The doctors at the hospital said there was no danger and brought her home.



As the wife did not come at night, the father Ramesh once again poured kerosene on his son Mahesh and set him on fire. The people around him came and extinguished the fire when he screamed. Mahesh suffered burn injuries on his hands and legs when he was rushed to RUIA hospital in Tirupati.



The doctors said that they are currently providing treatment. The police said that they have registered a case and are investigating the incident.