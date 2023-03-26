Feed mixing plant to become operational from March 31

The feed mixing plant at SV Goshala in Tirupati will become operational from March 31 onwards, said TTD JEO for H&E Sada Bhargavi. During her inspection to the plant on Saturday, she said that the feed mixing plant was constructed using modern technology in the Goshala with the intention of providing fortified feed to the cattle with a donation of Rs 11 crore.





Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University and US-based Dew Biotech signed a MoU with TTD to set up the plant which will be inaugurated by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy on March 31. Dr Padmanabha Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of the Veterinary University, said that the milk given by the cows in the TTD Goshala does not have enough protein.





They have learned this matter through research and suggested the TTD to provide fortified and comprehensive feed to the cows in its Goshala. He said the MoU was signed as TTD has come forward to build its own feed mixing plant. By giving this feed, the protein content of the milk given by the cows is increased and 10 to 15 per cent more milk is obtained now, he said. Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Goshala, Director Dr Haranatha Reddy and Veterinary University Registrar Dr Ravi participated.











