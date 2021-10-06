Fervour marks Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam at Tirumala

Tirumala : In connection with the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala slated scheduled between October 7 to 15, the traditional cleansing fete Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was performed with religious fervour on Tuesday heralding the ecstatic nine-day festivities.

The preparatory temple cleaning exercise which began at 6 am went on for four hours covering the entire temple complex.

Speaking on the significance of the Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam, TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy said this traditional temple cleansing ritual is usually observed four times in a year before the important Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam, annual Brahmotsavams and Vaikunta Ekadasi religious festival.

"After cleaning the entire temple, a herbal amalgamation called 'Parimalam' was smeared on the walls, roofs, pillars, in the main sanctum and also in other sub-shrines located at Tirumala temple as disinfectant and also emanate a fragrant soothing smell.

While doing this, the main deity was covered with a veil and after the completion of cleansing of the temple and even the puja utensils, the veil was removed and prayers will be offered to the presiding deity and later the devotees will be allowed for darshan," he explained.

Trust Board members Madhusudan Yadav, Parthasarathi Reddy, additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, DLO Reddeppa Reddy, temple DyEO Ramesh Babu, VGO Bali Reddy and other temple staff were also present.