  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Fire in TTD Forest in Tirumala

Fire in TTD Forest in Tirumala
x
Highlights

Fire broke out in TTD Forest near Parvetu Mandapam, 3 km from tirumala on Friday.

Tirumala: Fire broke out in TTD Forest near Parvetu Mandapam, 3 km from tirumala on Friday. The TTD forest of who noticed fire acted immediately and put off the fire.

DFO along with staff and fire tenders , water tanks went to the area and saw the fire was extinguish.

Many tree's including Sri gandham trees were destroyed in the Fire, the cause of which was not known. Rising temperature was suspected to reason which took place at afternoon.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X