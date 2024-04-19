Live
Just In
Fire in TTD Forest in Tirumala
Highlights
Fire broke out in TTD Forest near Parvetu Mandapam, 3 km from tirumala on Friday.
Tirumala: Fire broke out in TTD Forest near Parvetu Mandapam, 3 km from tirumala on Friday. The TTD forest of who noticed fire acted immediately and put off the fire.
DFO along with staff and fire tenders , water tanks went to the area and saw the fire was extinguish.
Many tree's including Sri gandham trees were destroyed in the Fire, the cause of which was not known. Rising temperature was suspected to reason which took place at afternoon.
