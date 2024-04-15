Fitness Fusion 5K campus run held at IIT Tirupati

Live
Tirupati: The inaugural Fitness Fusion 5K Campus Run at IIT Tirupati on Sunday was a big success, drawing over 400 participants from across the State. Institutions such as SV University, SVIMS, Apollo University Chittoor, SP Mahila Visvavidyalayam Tirupati and several others from Naidupet, Nellore and Kadapa contributed to the vibrant atmosphere of the event. The event was flagged off by Director Prof KN Satyanarayana, who also addressed the assembly of athletes and spectators.
The run was supported by sponsors including Electro Steel, Amara Hospital, Aster Narayanadri Hospital, Helios Hospital, Sports Bonanza and Sports World.
In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, five winners from both women and men categories were awarded medals and cash prizes of Rs 5,000 each. Additionally, top 10 finishers in both categories were honoured with medals, and all participants were recognised for their efforts with certificates.