Five students goes missing in Tirupati, police launch search operations

The missing of five students in Tirupati has caused a stir after parents lodged a complaint on Wednesday. Going into the details, three female students and two male students of Sri Annamayya School in Nehru Nagar have gone missing.



According to details, the students left home on Wednesday morning in the name of study hours and did not come back.



However, their movements were recorded in the CC cameras. Currently, based on the parents' complaint, the police have launched a search for their whereabouts.