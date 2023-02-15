Focus on employment generation for youth: Collector Venkataramana Reddy

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that skill hubs were being set up in all the constituencies to provide job opportunities in industries and to impart technical training to the youth.

This will also help the youth in starting self-employment initiatives in various fields. He presided over the district skill development meeting held here on Tuesday and said that the objective of the skill development committee was to find the deficiency of trained personnel in industries and to provide the required training to youth.

Awareness should be created among the youth on the courses, their duration and how they will help in finding technical jobs. Proper planning has to be made to conduct training classes. Employment opportunities are to be created for those who complete the skill training at ITI colleges in each Assembly constituency, government polytechnic college, SV University, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam and National Academy of Construction.

The Collector said that job melas should be conducted on the second Friday and fourth Tuesday of every month. The unemployed youth need to be educated on the registration process in the skill hub app at their respective secretariats. APIIC and district industries centre have to ensure providing jobs to the youth at the industries in the district. Each secretariat should have a target of registering 30 unemployed youth. The Job Mela calendar has to be implemented in a planned way. District skill development officer Shyam Mohan, DRDA PD AD Jyothi, MEPMA PD Radhamma, APIIC Zonal Manager Suhana Sony, Social Welfare and BC Welfare Officers Chennaiah and Bhaskar Reddy, SETVEN CEO V Muralikrishna, Principals of ITI colleges and Polytechnic colleges and others participated in the meeting.