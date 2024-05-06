Live
- OI bases shifting to lower bands
- BJP And Trinamool Congress Clash Over Alleged Video In Sandeshkhali Incident
- India Criticizes Nepal's Unilateral Actions Over Disputed Territories
- Ruling, Oppn parties neglected irrigation projects: Sathyanna
- Kadapa dist records 84.05% registration for postal ballot voting
- Nifty forms Gravestone Doji candle
- Rs 68,417-cr fall in mcap at top-6 firms
- Rains to lash Telugu states for next two days
- Meeting the rising demand: Bachelor of data science graduates in job market
- Sleep loss most prevalent among popular teenagers in school: Study
Just In
Former CS visits Tirumala
Highlights
Tirumala: Former Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy during VIP break darshan on Sunday. Later speaking to the...
Tirumala: Former Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy during VIP break darshan on Sunday. Later speaking to the media outside the temple, he appealed the people of Andhra Pradesh to participate in the voting without fail and make the election a success. He also wanted to vote without any fear or favour according to their choice.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS