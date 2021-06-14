Foundation stone laid for TTD's Venkateswara temple in Jammu

Tirumala: The foundation stone for the construction of TTD Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Majhin village, near Jammu was laid amidst religious fervour on Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Ministers Kishen Reddy, Jitendra Singh, TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy and others took part in ceremony. Ganapathi Puja, Viswaksena Puja, Punyahavachanam, Agnipratistha and Vastu Homam were performed on the occasion.

The sacred kalasams were brought to Yagashala by TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy and EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy and they performed Abhishekam to the stone kept in the construction area. This was followed by Silanyasa Puja, Chaturveda Parayanam, Navagraha

Stotra Parayanam, Maha Vishnu Puja and then the stone was consecrated in the ground and special puja was performed. Later, the Jammu Governor was briefed about the plan of upcoming temple, Veda patasala and other amenities proposed by TTD in the temple complex in the border state. Speaking on the occasion, TTD chairman said under the instructions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TTD Board has resolved to construct Sri Venkateswara temples across the country as part of protection and promotion of Hindu Sanatana Dharma. He said the Government of Jammu has allotted 62.10 acre land in Majin village of Jammu district to TTD towards the construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple and its allied structures.

The works worth Rs 33.22 crores have been sanctioned out of which Rs 27.72 crore works will be completed in the first phase including temple, sub-temples, Vahana Mandapam, electricity and water supply. In second phase, Veda Pathashala at Rs 5.50 crore, hostel and medical buildings, kalyana mandapam will be taken up, he added.

He said the upcoming TTD temple will help boost religious tourism in the border state and added that the temple will be constructed with stone architecture as in Southern India to give aesthetic feel to devotees. TTD trust board member Govind Hari and others were also present.