Fraudsters dupe youth with fake job notifications

Tirupati: Fake job notifications sent through emails and other social media platforms by fraudsters targeting youth have been increasing in the recent times. Responding to such emails, candidates have been reaching Tirupati Airport even with appointment letters with a hope that they can join the jobs. The airport officials were saying that at least 15 candidates have approached them either with appointment letters or seeking information to proceed further in response to the job notifications.

One such candidate has received an appointment letter with the fake letterhead of Airports Authority of India (AAI) which states that he had been offered employment at Tirupati International Airport as a 'ground staff' following the interview he had with AAI staff. Following this, he had to attend 15 days training programme by paying security amount of Rs 12,500 which will be refunded after receiving his first month salary while he was offered a salary of Rs 28,500.

Initially they sent the notification and after getting response from the youth they will follow some fake procedure of conducting interviews at some hotels or online and send appointment letters by post indicating to pay security deposit. Desperate youth were falling prey to such tactics and easily getting deceived.

They are not only offering jobs in AAI but in various private airlines as loaders and other positions. When contacted, Tirupati Airport Director S Suresh told The Hans India that any advertisement of AAI will come up in leading newspapers or authorised government websites only and it will be never shared through emails.

He advised the youth to be cautious while responding to spurious job notifications through emails or other social media platforms offering jobs at the airport as AAI has a process of issuing such notifications. Job aspirants should refrain from responding to such advertisements.