Free treatment in SVIMS under SV Pranadana scheme

Tirupati: The Pranadana Committee approved a list consisting of 194 patients suffering with various ailments for providing free treatment including surgery.

The committee chaired by SVIMS Director Dr RV Kumar met on Thursday and approved the list of 194 patients for free treatment. Committee members including SVIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Ram, RMO Dr Koti Reddy, Chief Accounts Officer D Gopi, Additional FA and CAO Ravi Prasad, TTD Chief Medical Officer Dr Narmada, BIRRDS Hospital RMO Dr Ramamurthy, SVRR Government Hospital Dr Raghavendra, SVIMS CT Surgery Department Head Dr Satyavathi, Neurology Wing Head Dr Nandagopal and others were present. Department-wise, the number of patients selected for free treatment based on their economic criteria and other conditions includecardiothoracic (18), endocrinology, (1), general surgery (3), medical oncology (2), medicine (21), nephrology (55), neurology (36),neurosurgery (19), gynaecology (2), radiation oncology (5), surgical gastroenterology (29), surgical oncology (2) and urology (1). It may be noted here that TTD has set up Sri Venkateswara Pranadanam Trust to provide free treatment in the hospitals in the city including TTD-run SVIMS, BIRRD and government SVRR hospital for poor patients.