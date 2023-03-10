Gangamma temple revamp works moving at brisk pace

Thathaiahgunta Gangamma temple reconstruction works, taken up at a cost of Rs 20 crore, were going on brisk pace so as to complete the works well ahead of the annual Ganga Jathara which is scheduled in May. The sanctum sanctorum (Garbhalayam) and the Mukha Mantapam works are going on while other works for the expansion of shrine to cope with the steady increase of devotees were also going on fast.





The development works aimed to replace the 1000-year-old tiny shrine into a larger stone structure including Gopuram over the Garbhalayam, the plinth area also increased more than the previous structure, Mukha Mantapam, which are entirely of stone structure reflecting age old temple architecture and waiting hall for devotees etc. temple office, kitchen and compound wall.





City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who was responsible for pooling up the required funds for the reconstruction works, was monitoring the works on a daily basis besides frequently inspecting the shrine under construction, to speed up the works. At the behest of the MLA, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which provided Rs 3.75 crore and AP Endowments department, were involved in the reconstruction bearing a lion share of the cost while donors also came forward to contribute for the completion of the works. Sources said the temple management is also contemplating to make use of remains of ancient structures including stone pillars which were found beneath the existing temple while digging for laying foundation for the temple.





It may be recalled that the Shilanyas for the temple construction works were performed by City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha and temple committee chairman Katta Gopi Yadav on February 11. Temple committee chairman Gopi Yadav said that efforts are on to complete the works by April-end.