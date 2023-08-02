Live
- PL Stock Report: Harsha Engineers International (HARSHA IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Muted result; foreign subsidiaries underperform - Accumulate
- Robust biz model key for startups’ success
- Yudha Bheri: Jagan destroyed irrigation sector, slams Naidu
- BJP demands explanation on state’s revenue
- ‘Jailer’ team coming with a new trend; team to unleash ‘Showcase’
- Vijay Deverakonda creates curiosity with his tweet
- Grim situation prevails in Krishna basin dams in state
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 02 August, 2023
- SIIMA announces nominations; ‘RRR’ gets highest in Telugu
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surged, check the rates on 02 August, 2023
Garuda Seva held at Tirumala
TIRUMALA: On the auspicious Adhika Masa Shravana Pournami, the monthly Garuda Seva was observed at Tirumala between 7pm and 9pm on Tuesday. Lord Malayappa blessed His devotees along four Mada streets on the pleasant evening. Both the seers of Tirumala, DyEO Lokanatham and others were also present.
