Garuda Seva held at Tirumala

Garuda Seva held at Tirumala
Highlights

TIRUMALA: On the auspicious Adhika Masa Shravana Pournami, the monthly Garuda Seva was observed at Tirumala between 7pm and 9pm on Tuesday. Lord...

TIRUMALA: On the auspicious Adhika Masa Shravana Pournami, the monthly Garuda Seva was observed at Tirumala between 7pm and 9pm on Tuesday. Lord Malayappa blessed His devotees along four Mada streets on the pleasant evening. Both the seers of Tirumala, DyEO Lokanatham and others were also present.

