  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Glorious Guru Pournami Garuda Seva held at Tirumala

Glorious Guru Pournami Garuda Seva held at Tirumala
x
Highlights

Tirumala: Garuda Vahana Seva was held at the Srivari temple at Tirumala on Sunday evening on the occasion of Guru Pournami. Sri Malayappa Swamy in all...

Tirumala: Garuda Vahana Seva was held at the Srivari temple at Tirumala on Sunday evening on the occasion of Guru Pournami.

Sri Malayappa Swamy in all His religious splendour mounted on Garuda Vahanam, and paraded along the four Mada streets of the temple to bless the devotees.

Tirumala Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, temple deputy EO Lokanatham and others participated in the Vahana Seva.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X