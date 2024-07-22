Glorious Guru Pournami Garuda Seva held at Tirumala

Tirumala: Garuda Vahana Seva was held at the Srivari temple at Tirumala on Sunday evening on the occasion of Guru Pournami.

Sri Malayappa Swamy in all His religious splendour mounted on Garuda Vahanam, and paraded along the four Mada streets of the temple to bless the devotees.

Tirumala Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, temple deputy EO Lokanatham and others participated in the Vahana Seva.