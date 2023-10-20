Govardhanagiridhara arrules on Pushpaka Vimanam

Live
Highlights
The unique and exclusive vahana seva during the ongoing Navaratri Brahmotsavams, the Pushpaka Vimanam was observed with religious fervor on Friday evening.
TIRUMALA: The unique and exclusive vahana seva during the ongoing Navaratri Brahmotsavams, the Pushpaka Vimanam was observed with religious fervor on Friday evening.
The finely decked Pushpaka Vimanam glided along the four mada streets carrying Sri Malayappa Swamy in Govardhanagiridhara Alankara flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi on His either sides.
Pushpaka Vimanam seva will be observed only during Navaratri Brahmotsavams.
Devotees were allured by the beauty of the divine plane and charm of the deities.
TTD Chairman Karunakara Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy and others were present.
