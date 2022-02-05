Hanuman birthplace development TTD to perform Bhumi Puja on Feb 16

Tirumala: The Bhoomi Puja for Hanuman birthplace development at Anjanadri in Tirumala will be performed on February 16 coinciding with the auspicious day of Magha Pournami, said TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy.

Speaking to the media after a review meeting at Annamaiah Bhavan at Tirumala on Friday, he said the TTD has already declared Anjanadri near Akasa Ganga at Tirumala as the birthplace of Sri Anjaneya Swamy with evidences of epigraphic, geographic scientific and mythological factors.

In this connection it has been decided to develop this area as a place of pilgrimage and the TTD also has taken up beautification for which the Bhoomi Puja will be performed on February 16.

"We have invited spiritual exponents viz. Visakha Sarada Peetham pontiff Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swamy, Rama Janmabhoomi Trust treasurer Sri Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, Chitrakoot seer Sri Rambhadracharya, senior VHP leader Koteswara Sarma and others for the fete.

The entire event will be telecast live on SVBC from 9:30 am onwards for the sake of global devotees," the EO said.

Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, National Sanskrit University Professor Rani Sadasiva Murty, SV Institute of Higher Vedic Studies project officer Dr A Vibhishana Sharma and others were present at the review meeting.