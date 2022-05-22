Hanuman Jayanti fete for five days at Anjanadri from May 25

Tirumala: TTD is gearing up for the five-day Hanuman Jayanti celebrations to be held at Anjanadri, the birthplace of Lord Hanuman in Akashaganga, Tirumala, from May 25 to 29. Various programmes in connection with the jayanti celebrations will also be conducted for five days at Nadaneerajanam, Japali, where a popular Hanuman temple is located and Dharmagiri Vedapatasala, all in Tirumala.

At the Nadaneerajanam platform, spiritual discourses will be rendered by scholars daily between 3 pm and 4 pm. On May 25, Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy will speak on the 'Anjananandanam Veeram' while Dr Akella Vibhishana Sharma on 'Sundare Sundaram Kapihi' on May 26.

Dr M Pavana Kumara Sharma will render a spiritual talk on the theme of 'Veera Hanuman Kapihi' on May 27, Prof. Rani Sadasiva Murthy will deliver a religious discourse on 'Gnaninamagraganyam' on May 28 and on the last day on May 29, Dr MG Nandana Rao will speak on 'Rama Vaibhava Sphoorti'. TTD is also organising Hanumanta Avatara Pravachanam daily at Balanjaneya Swamy temple at Anjanadri, Akashaganga in Tirumala.

The artistes of Annamacharya Project, Dasa Sahitya Project and SV College of Music and Dance will also perform devotional music and cultural programmes during the Mahotsavam at Akashaganga and Anjaneya Swamy temple near Japali. TTD is also organising non-stop Sampoorna Sundarakanda Akhanda Parayanam at Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham daily from 6 in the morning to 10 in the night, as part of the five day Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, according to TTD sources.