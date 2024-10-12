Heavy rain alert in Tirupati district from Oct 14 to 16

Tirupati: In response to an alert issued by the State Disaster Management Authority, Tirupati district is expected to experience heavy rainfall from October 14 to 16. The alert has prompted district Collector Dr S Venkateswar to instruct all district, division, municipal and mandal-level officials to be on high alert and take precautionary measures to prevent any loss of life or property.

According to the alert, the South Coastal and Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Tirupati are likely to witness heavy rainfall during this period. The Collector directed revenue officials, MPDOs, municipal commissioners and departments like Roads and Buildings (R&B), Agriculture, Panchayat Raj and Electrical to stay vigilant.

Dr Venkateswar stressed the need for essential supplies, such as rice and pulses, to be adequately stocked and instructed Civil Supplies officials to ensure their availability. The Electricity Department was asked to have generators ready in case of power outages and to take necessary precautions for the safety of residents in low-lying areas, including relocating those in vulnerable huts and dilapidated buildings to identified rehabilitation centres.

The Panchayat Raj and Municipal Departments have been tasked with maintaining sanitation during this period. The Collector urged all officials to coordinate at all levels and ensure no loss of life or damage to property, stressing the importance of timely communication and response.

The district administration has activated its disaster response plans and rehabilitation centres are being prepared to accommodate those who may need evacuation. All officials are to remain on standby, ready to handle any emergencies that may arise during the heavy rains.