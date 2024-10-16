  • Menu
Heavy rains lash Tirumala

Tirumala: Due to the low pressure over Bay of Bengal, Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, experienced heavy rains since Monday.

The pilgrims faced a lot of inconvenience and were seen wading through knee-deep water in some areas. The areas including Rambagicha were seen water-logged.

The rains are expected to continue for another two to three days. In view of the rains, the TTD took up precautionary measures on the ghat road.

Proclainers and cranes were kept ready for any relief work and the police and vigilance departments are keeping a close watch on the ghat roads. The drivers were alerted to move cautiously on the ghat road as there’s a likelihood of poor visibility due to rain and subsequent fog.

