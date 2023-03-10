  • Menu
ICI celebrates International Women's Day

ICI celebrates International Womens Day
Women students of ICI cutting the cake on the occasion of the International Women’s Day in Tirupati on Thursday


Tirupati: Indian Culinary Institute, Tirupati celebrated the International Women's Day on Thursday which was organised by male students and employees of the Institute and the event was supported by Hotel Bliss, Tirupati. It was aimed at saluting the countless achievements made by women in all sectors of life and to demonstrate one of the Institute's core principles of supporting equal rights for women.


Several female delegates from different sectors as well as girl students and staff of the Institute took part in the event which was inaugurated by the College Principal Dr M Thirulogachander. The dignitaries from academicians, professionals from hospitality industry, media and supporting women staff took part and spoke on the occasion.


The Principal said that the Institute offers a three-year degree programme and two-year PG programme in Culinary Arts. For details, one can visit the website: https://www.icitirupati.in/.




