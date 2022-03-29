IIT Tirupati introduces 2-year Master of Public Policy programme

Tirupati: The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at the Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IITT) is introducing a post-graduate programme in public policy for candidates interested in policy analysis and contemporary governance. The two-year Master of Public Policy (MPP) programme aims to provide an interdisciplinary outlook to prospective students and professionals so that they can contribute effectively to policy processes in India and beyond.

It offers three streams of specialisations namely Science & Management of Sustainability, Data Science, and Sustainability & Engineering. The programme enables students to work closely with both public as well as private sector agencies involved in policy-making. It focuses on imparting both qualitative and quantitative skills to its students while also developing their understanding of the social and institutional processes that inform administrative decision- making and political practices.