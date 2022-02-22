Improve pass percentage in TTD-run educational institutions: TTD JEO

Tirupati: TTD Joint Executive Officer (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi appealed to the officials to strive to increase the merit and pass percentage of educational institutions run by TTD in Tirupati and other places. A review meeting with all the Principal of Colleges and Head Masters of

Schools was held at the JEO Chamber's in TTD Administrative Building here on Monday on improving the merit performance. She directed the TTD educational institution heads to inculcate spiritual awareness also among the students apart from imparting stress-free academic knowledge and improving standards. She also directed them to serve nutritious food to the pupils and wanted them to prepare data pertaining to each and every student and also their subject-wise performance reports for close monitoring to improve them in studies.

The faculty should concentrate on the students scoring low marks to enhance the pass percentage. The JEO also instructed the Principals and HMs to ensure that the entire syllabus be completed within the stipulated time. All the educational institutions should hold regular meetings with the parents of the student and encourage a healthy environment.

She also advised to enhance ethical values among pupils and ensure spiritual feel, Hindu traditions and customs in all the deeds they perform. She also said the educational institutions should involve the students in planting saplings in their respective premises and also ordered for regular health check-ups to students.

The JEO instructed institutions to prepare PowerPoint presentations about their activities and directed them to enhance the extra-curricular activities among students by showing them exclusive talent videos. Devasthanam Education Officer C Govindarajan was also present.