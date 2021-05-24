In Tirupati, A 24-Year-Old Volunteer Had Taken It Upon Herself To Serve 200 People Per Day

A 24-year-old volunteer, Panditi Mounika, moved by the suffering of the underprivileged section of society in Tirupati, has taken it upon herself to aid as many people as she can while receiving only a Rs 5,000 honorarium.

Mounika, from Tirupati's Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, is a ward volunteer from the corporation's eighth division. Despite her minimum budget, she has been feeding a large number of homeless people. She began her charity work by serving food to a group of 30 people. With the help of her family members Vijaya, Ravichandra, and Sandhya, she is now able to feed over 200 people on city streets and in hospitals.

While explaining her initial stage of helping the poor she addressed that one of her friends informed her about the suffering of the city's underprivileged. On that same day, She went to Balaji bus station to see how an older homeless woman lived. The woman informed her that she had gone two days without eating. That's when she resolved to feed such people at least once. She told her mother about the plan, and her mother enthusiastically agreed. Her aunt Vijaya assists her in the preparation of meals and the purchase of groceries. The fact that they feed the hungry is something that the entire family takes pride in.

Mounika holds a bachelor's degree in pharmacy from a Tiruchanoor-based private college. P Gunabhusana's the only daughter, her family begins the day by purchasing vegetables and groceries, and by 10.30-11 a.m., they have completed their preparations.

Around 12 p.m., they leave in an auto-rickshaw and begin searching for the poor. During the distribution of food, ten members of her family and friends assist her. Many in her neighbourhood have recognised and admired her noble actions as a result of their observations.

As part of the volunteer's support for the food distribution, a resident of the temple town donated rice and groceries.

In another place, her mother sells rice. The family has also been distributing food to the homeless in the area, including at Alipiri, Balaji bus station, Ruia, and Maternity hospital.

Her relatives also helped Mounika. Some of their relatives donate groceries and vegetables as a kind of volunteerism.