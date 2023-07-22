Live
Internal roads worth Rs 37 Lakh inaugurated in Indukurupet
Punnuru (Nellore district): While asserting that achieving Grama Swarajyam, the dream of father of nation Mahatma Gandhi, is only possible through decentralisation of power, District Collector M Hari Narayanan has said that government is working on the similar lines with Village Secretariat concept.
Inaugurating the internal roads costing Rs 37 lakh at ST colony and Village Secretariat in Punnuru village of Indukurupet mandal along with Kovur MLA Nallapu Reddy Prasannakumar Reddy on Friday, the collector said that after introduction of Village Secretariat concept by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the villages were witnessing abnormal development.
In view of bringing welfare programmes at the doorstep of people, he said the government has proposed to construct one Village Secretariat for every 2,000 population.
Kovur MLA Nallapu Reddy Prasannakumar Reddy hailed the CM for introducing Village Secretariat system benefiting people. Indukurupet tahsildar Subbaiah, MPDO Nagendra and others were present.