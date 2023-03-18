International conference on 'Computing, data engineering' held

The 4th International conference on 'Computing, Communication and Data Engineering, CCODE 2023' along with ASPIRE 2.0, a national level students technical festival began at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Registrar Prof N Rajini highlighted the significance of computing and communication in achieving success. By leveraging these technologies, he said the more interconnected world was better equipped to meet the challenges of the future.





In his keynote address, Prof R Anandan, Director of Innovation and Incubation at Vels Institute of Science Technology and Advanced Studies, Chennai, explained the latest developments in Metaverse, Internet of Things, and the role of AI and Chat GPT models. Prof Anandan also highlighted initiatives such as disappearing computers and related research and development that are paving the way for a future that is beyond our current imagination. Prof T Sudha of Computer Science department, highlighted the pivotal role that ICT was playing in the service and related fields.





Prof D Jayachandra, Prof Ezendu Ariwa from University of Wales Trinity Saint David, UK and Prajit Datta, expert from AI Research Scientist at AFRY and Blockchain Evangelist, addressed on various aspects. Chair of the conference Prof P Venkata Krishna, Co-chairs Prof V Saritha, Prof M Usharani and Dr NV Muthulakshmi and others also spoke on the occasion.



