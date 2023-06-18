Involve donors to provide Annaprasadam to devotees: JEO

Tirupati: The TTD run temples in and around Tirupati should perform Annaprasadam to devotees involving donors, directed JEO V Veerabrahmam to the officials concerned. During a virtual meeting on Saturday with the DyEOs of respective temples, he said in Chandragiri, Thondavada, Mangalampeta, Buragamanda temples already donors are doing Annaprasadam. Similarly, the other temples should also follow the same system.

He directed the concerned to set up attractive boards displaying information about the respective local temples akin to Narayanavanam and Jammu temples. He also directed the officials of PR and SVBC to give wide publicity in TTD website as well in the SVBC channel. The JEO instructed the forest wing officials to develop greenery at all the temples to enhance the divine ambience. He later instructed the respective temple chiefs to get feedback from devotees on amenities using the services of Srivari sevaks. Special grade DyEO Varalakshmi, DyEOs Govindarajan, Gunabhushan Reddy, Vijay Kumar, Devendra Babu, Shanti, Natesh Babu, DFO Srinivasulu, AEO Krishna Rao, office staff of Rishikesh, Bhuvaneshwar, Kurukshetra, Kanyakumari and Jammu were also present.