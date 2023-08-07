IRCTC launches Divya Dakshin Yatra

Tirupati: Following the huge success and response for the concept of ‘Bharat Gaurav’ trains in South Central Railway, the IRCTC has come up with a new Southern Circuit called ‘Divya Dakshin Yatra’ covering Jyotirlingas.

It provides an opportunity for passengers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to visit various places in southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Indian Railways introduced the concept of operating tourist trains on theme-based circuits under the banner of Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains.

The journeys undertaken on these trains are on the diverse circuits which are offered in the form of tour packages wherein services like off-board travel and excursions by buses, stay at hotels, tour guides, meals, travel insurance etc are provided along with comfortable train journey and allied on-board services. The Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga offers unique opportunity for the passengers to have darshan of one of the Jyotirlinga (Rameshwaram), while also covering important pilgrim and tourist places at Tiruvannamalai (Arunachalam), Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Trichy and Thanjavur.

Significantly, the train provides boarding / de-boarding facility for the passengers at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal and Khammam in Telangana as well as Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh.



The whole trip will be covered over a period of 8 nights / 9 days period. It includes all travel facilities including both rail as well as road transport, accommodation facility, catering arrangements including morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner – both on-board and off-board, Services of professional and friendly tour escorts, security on train (including CCTV cameras installed in all coaches), public announcement facility in all coaches, travel insurance and presence of IRCTC tour managers throughout the travel for assistance.

The IRCTC has already announced three trips in the new Southern Circuit – ie, trips starting on August 9, August 23 and September 5, 2023. The fares per head are fixed at Rs 14300 for economy category (sleeper class), Rs 21900 for standard category (3AC) and Rs 28500 for comfort category (2AC) and the fares are including GST.