IRCTC to organise ‘Dakshin Bharat Yatra’ from Dec 12

Tirupati: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has launched Bharat Darshan special tourist train with the name 'Dakshin Bharat Yatra' to cover major temples in South India.

In a press release, IRCTC deputy general manager D S G P Kishore disclosed that the 7-day tour originating from Hyderabad/Secunderabad on December 12. It covers temples like Ranganathaswamy temple in Tiruchirappalli, Brihadeeswara temple in Thanjavur, Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram, Meenakshi temple in Madurai and Kumari Amman temple in Kanyakumari.

Passengers can board and de-board at Secunderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore and Renigunta. The tariff will be Rs 7,140 per person for sleeper class and Rs 8,610 for AC-3 tier which includes night stay/fresh up at dharmashalas/hall or dormitories on multi sharing basis, morning tea/coffee, breakfast, lunch, dinner and one litre drinking water per day.

Government employees can avail the LTC facility for this tour. Interested may contact IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com or call 040-27702407, or 8287932311/12 or 13.