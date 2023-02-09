ISRO to launch small satellite launch vehicle from SHAR in Tirupati tomorrow

ISRO scientists are preparing to launch the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Center (SHAR) in Tirupati at 9.18 am on 10th of this month. The experiment will be completed in 13.2 minutes. All tests are being completed for the rocket which is ready on the launch pad.



In connection with this launch, the launch rehearsals will be held on the 9th of this month followed by the mission readiness meeting with seat 1 pm and the launch date will be officially announced. After the MRR meeting, the Launch Authorization Board will hand over the launch work to them.

Lab Chairman Armugam Rajarajan will carry out final checks of the rocket and start the countdown 7 hours before the launch i.e. at 2.18 am on Friday. In this experiment, three small satellites namely Earth Observation Satellite, Janus-01 and Azadisat-02 will be sent to space.