Its kiwi & pineapple day in Snapana Tirumanjanam

Tirumala: On the second day of Snapana Tirumanjanam during the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams, on Sunday Sri Malayappa and His Consorts were adorned with beautiful garlands and crowns knitted in a variety of exotic and indigenous fruits, visually Kiwi and pineapple.

Snapana Tirumanjanam took place between 1 pm and 3 pm. The processional deities of Sri Malayappa Swamy accompanied by Sridevi and Bhudevi on either side seated on a special platform at Ranganayakula Mandapam were rendered the celestial bath with various aromatic ingredients. Veda parayanamdars recited Dasa Santi Mantrams, Pachasuktams on the occasion and every time after the deities were rendered bath. TTD top brass officials and other temple staff were present.