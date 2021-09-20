It's the victory of CM's welfare schemes: Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Tirupati: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that the welfare schemes of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have won the hearts of people which was proved with the massive victory of the ruling party in the local body polls. The people have supported the welfare schemes unanimously and slapped all the opposition parties including TDP with their verdict.

Addressing the media in Tirupati on Sunday, the Minister lambasted the former State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar for acting with vested interests to benefit one community. They conspired to postpone ZPTC and MPTC elections but failed. People have rejected the conspiracies of Chandrababu Naidu and showed that they are with the YSRCP only.

He underlined that the people's trust on Jagan Mohan Reddy's governance has consolidated as the Chief Minister has been fulfilling every election promise. Even during the pandemic times, the welfare schemes have been implemented with the strong determination of the Chief Minister.

Peddireddi commented that both TDP and its chief Chandrababu Naidu have become old and are not fit to be in politics. Naidu has made Lokesh unfit for politics as he taught his son only business tactics to earn money. Saying that boycotting elections in the democracy is nothing but conceding defeat, he questioned even after boycotting the elections, why the TDP has distributed money in Kuppam.

He made it clear that as long as Jagan is there he will be the Chief Minister and Chandrababu can never win an election by contesting alone.

The Minister wished that Naidu himself should contest the 2024 Assembly election from Kuppam only to face the defeat at the hands of YSRCP.