Jagan Penal Code is in force in AP: Yanamala

Tirupati: TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Saturday said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy kept aside the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and enforcing Jagan Penal Code in the state. Talking to media persons at the Tirupati Parliamentary TDP office here on Saturday, he said that the rule of law and the Indian Constitution are no longer in force in the state and CM's policy is 'bogus votes and fake notes'. The CM is planning to win the next elections with the same policy, he said. He predicted that the attempts by the Chief Minister to suppress the media and the Opposition will certainly boomerang.





Which legislation has defined that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, and the party national general secretary, Lokesh should not come onto the roads and should not open their mouth while the media should not raise any questions, he asked.





All the decisions of the Jagan government are against the law and thus both the government and the senior officials are regularly attending court.











