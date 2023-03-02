Jagan turned AP into ganja capital of India, alleges Lokesh

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has transformed Andhra Pradesh into ganja capital of India. Interacting with youth at Irrangaripalle of Chandragiri Assembly constituency on Wednesday, he said that the State was the job capital of India when Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister and it has turned into ganja capital of India after Jagan came to power.





During the 31st day of his padayatra 'Yuva Galam' which has been continuing in Chandragiri constituency, he assured the youth that immediately after the TDP forms the government in 2024, annual job calendar will be announced. ''I am promising you that immediately after the TDP forms the next government, investments into the State will pour in. This is my assurance to you,'' he asserted.





Stating that self-employment will be given top priority, he said that industrial clusters will be set up in all the Assembly constituencies and SC, ST and BC youth will get special allocations. He also said that the students will be trained in such a way that they will be job-ready youth. The boys and girls will be trained to respect women by that time they grow and special syllabus will be introduced from KG to PG, he noted.





A student Ramji asked Lokesh whether the youth should join politics or not. He replied saying that change in any society will not come on its own or if the youth sit at home. ''You should join politics and raise your voice against any injustice done to any section,'' he maintained. Earlier, at Gadanki, the representatives of the Balija community met him and narrated the problems that they were facing.





Also, villagers of Kabalivaripalli too met him and asked to take up the drainage issue in the village as they were facing several difficulties. Lokesh promised that the only solution to resolve their problems is that the "psycho government" should go and the cycle rule should come back to power. Meanwhile, Lokesh completed 400 km of his padayatra on Wednesday as he covered 410.3 km in 10 constituencies. His padayatra will enter the Punganur constituency on Thursday.