JSP demands action on mutts in Tirumala

Tirupati: Jana Sena Party Tirupati constituency in-charge Kiran Royal said the Tirupati party unit will take the issue of mutts in Tirumala exploitation pilgrims to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, Kiran Royal alleged that many mutts with the support of YSRCP leaders had indulged in irregularities and also freely robbed the pilgrims, collecting high rates of room rents. He said even some TTD staff at the reception centre had colluded with the mutts and used to send pilgrims to mutts telling pilgrims that there are no rooms in TTD rest houses.

The JSP with full details of the irregularities of the mutts and the role of YSRCP leaders will meet Naidu and Pawan to press for the severe action against mutts to put an end to the exploitation of pilgrims, he said.

In this connection, Royal said during the previous YSRCP rule, the Visakha Sarada Peetam illegally occupied the TTD lands in Tirumala and also violated the rules in the construction of its Kalyana mandapam and rooms.

Statign that the then executive officer A V Dharma Reddy also remained silent on the Visakha Sarada Peetam irregularities, he demanded the action on the Sarada Peetam mutt.