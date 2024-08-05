JSP demands inquiry on corporation funds’ misuse

Tirupati: Jana Sena Party Tirupati constituency in-charge Kiran Royal demanded inquiry into the irregularities in Tirupati Municipal Corporation during the previous YSRCP government.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he alleged that former MLA Bhumana Karunakara Reddy and his son former Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy misused Corporation funds in various means. He pointed out that the duo has embezzled Rs 3 crore in the last five years in the name of expenses of providing refreshment and snacks. Similarly, former MLA and former Deputy Mayor also siphoned large amounts by submitting fake salary bills to 90 temporary staff without appointing them, he added.

The JSP leader further alleged that though there is no need, they purchased a double decker bus at a cost of Rs 2 crore only to get commission. The bus has been lying idle since a year. Even, they took up road expansion for running the bus, causing damage to the greenery.

He demanded the government to order an inquiry into the misuse of corporation funds by former MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and his son former Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy.