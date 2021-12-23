Kabaddi tourney to become a big festival in Tirupati

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy described the forthcoming Kabaddi tournament in Tirupati will be a big festival for the denizens. He along with Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner P S Girisha and Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana launched the tournament logo imprinted on the flag at a function held at Indira Maidanam on Wednesday.

The national-level tournament will be held from January 5 to 9 under the aegis of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati in which nearly 700 kabaddi players from different states across the country will take part. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said there was no political agenda behind this tourney and the intention was only to send good vibes in the city. It is being held in view of the growing importance for the sport during the last 15 years.

When the country will be celebrating 75 years of Independence, Tirupati Municipal Corporation has been organising Kabaddi competitions which no other municipality or corporation has not attempted. It should be a huge success and make the whole country see towards Tirupati.

It will be held with the donations from several people and organisations and not with the Smart City funds and the accounts will be made transparent. Noted sports personalities like Pullela Gopichand and Karanam Malleswari will take part in the tourney, he said.

Urban SP Appala Naidu said that Kabaddi has remained the country's favourite sport for hundreds of years now and it requires a lot of courage, stamina and passion to play the sport. The tournament will bring positive energy to the city.

Commissioner Girisha stated that the event will be held as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' for which elaborate arrangements are being made. As many as 45 teams from 22 different states will take part in the competitions. He said TTD has been making arrangements for accommodating players and coaches.