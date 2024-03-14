Kadapa: Rs 2.92 cr distributed under PM-SURAJ

Live
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM-SURAJ (Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan evam Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan) portal virtually, SC Corporation ED Dr. Venkata Subbaiah and Social Welfare DD Saraswati presented a mega cheque for Rs 2,92,12,180 to the beneficiaries here on Wednesday.
Kadapa : After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM-SURAJ (Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan evam Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan) portal virtually, SC Corporation ED Dr. Venkata Subbaiah and Social Welfare DD Saraswati presented a mega cheque for Rs 2,92,12,180 to the beneficiaries here on Wednesday. They also distributed Ayushman health cards and PPE kits to sewer and septic tank workers under National Action for Mechanized Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE). Srinidhi AGM Ramana Reddy, LDM Durga Prasad and other officials participated in the programme.
