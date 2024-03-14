  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Kadapa: Rs 2.92 cr distributed under PM-SURAJ

Kadapa: Rs 2.92 cr distributed under PM-SURAJ
x

SC Corporation ED Dr Venkata Subbaiah and Social Welfare DD Saraswati presenting a mega cheque for Rs 2.92 crore to the beneficiaries in Kadapa on Wednesday

Highlights

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM-SURAJ (Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan evam Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan) portal virtually, SC Corporation ED Dr. Venkata Subbaiah and Social Welfare DD Saraswati presented a mega cheque for Rs 2,92,12,180 to the beneficiaries here on Wednesday.

Kadapa : After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched PM-SURAJ (Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan evam Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan) portal virtually, SC Corporation ED Dr. Venkata Subbaiah and Social Welfare DD Saraswati presented a mega cheque for Rs 2,92,12,180 to the beneficiaries here on Wednesday. They also distributed Ayushman health cards and PPE kits to sewer and septic tank workers under National Action for Mechanized Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE). Srinidhi AGM Ramana Reddy, LDM Durga Prasad and other officials participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X