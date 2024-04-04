Kadapa: Various campaigns held for voter awareness

Kadapa : District Collector V Vijay Ramaraju launched SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) programme here on Wednesday, to engage communities and youth in electoral education and participation and to enhance voter turnout and promote awareness about the importance of voting right.

Booth Level Awareness Groups (BAGs), comprising local teachers and community leaders, play a crucial role in disseminating electoral information and conducting campaigns on informed and ethical voting. These groups organize various activities such as street plays, workshops, and door-to-door campaigns to engage voters across different demographics. A range of promotional activities, including door-to-door campaigns, workshops, and rallies, are being conducted to raise awareness among voters. From demonstrations on EVMs to awareness workshops in colleges, these initiatives aim to empower voters and encourage active participation in the electoral process.