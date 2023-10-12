Kalyandurgam: ‘Make AArogya Suraksha camps a grand success’

Kalyandurgam/Dharmavaram : District Collector M Gautami has called upon officials to conduct Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha camps in rural mandals in a hassle-free manner for people.

Participating in a programme here on Wednesday, Gautami directed officials to take care of minute problems and make Aarogya Suraksha camps a grand success. Stating OP data entry crucial, she said the patients should be given medicines in the presence of pharmacist in the camp.

Every patient should have Aarogya Sri App on their mobiles and ensure the patient logs in app properly. Basic amenities like water should be made available at camps and no patient should be sent home without medicines. Old people should be given immediate attention and awareness should be created among the participants on the ICDS schemes. DMHO Dr Devi, RDO Nishanth Reddy and medical officers were among those present.

In Dharmavaram, District Collector P Arun Babu inspected the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha camp at Yelukuntla village in the mandal. Speaking at the camp, he said the crucial flagship programme of the government should be a big success taking care of all the patient’s ailments.

No patient should be sent home without medicines. Action will be taken on pharmacists, who do not attend the camp. Officials should both ensure the Aarogya Sri Apps are downloaded and logged into by every patient in their mobiles. DMHO Krishna Reddy and medical officers were present.