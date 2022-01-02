Kangana visits Tirumala, Srikalahasti

Tirupati: Bollywood star and Padma Shri awardee Kangana Ranaut visited Sri Venkateswara temple and Srikalahasti temple on Saturday to worship the presiding deities on the New Year day. Telugu cine actor Sai Kumar, director Anil Ravipudi and a host of other personalities also visited Tirumala temple on the day.

At Srikalahasti temple, Kangana performed 'Gau puja' and Rahu Kethu puja. MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy and temple EO D Peddiraju welcomed her and arranged darshan.

Later, she was offered Vedaseervachanam and MLA presented her mementoes and prasadams. She also took part in the presentation of ISO certificates to the temple by HYM International Certifications Private Limited.

The temple received six ISO certificates under quality management system, good administration and internal operation system, environmental management system, energy management system, information security management system and occupation health and safety system categories.

HYM International Certifications representative Sivaiah was present and handed over the certificates to the temple authorities.