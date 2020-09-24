Karnataka and AP CMs laid foundation for pilgrims amenities complex at Tirumala At cost of Rs 200 crores

Tirumala: Both Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers have today laid foundation stone for Rs 200 crores pilgrims amenities complex COMPLEX in Karnataka chultries area at Tirumala. Both CMs BS Yediyurappa and Y S Jaganmohan Reddy who reached Tirumala last night , have participated in the program On Thursday morning, after darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

In the land leased to Karnataka Charities at Tirumala, both TTD and Karnataka Government have agreed to construct a Pilgrim complex. In 2008, TTD has given 7.05 acres of land on a 50-year lease to Karnataka Government.

It was agreed to construct a Complex as per TTD norms leaving 1.94 acres vacant leased land on West Mada Street keeping in view the necessities of pilgrims during Brahmotsavams and other days and taking up construction activity in the remaining leased land. The Karnataka Government has submitted a plan to TTD Board for approval.



The Karnataka Government has deposited Rs 200 Crore with TTD for taking up construction works. As per the agreement the TTD will hand over the new Pilgrims Amenities Complex to Karnataka Government.