Kashi chief pontiff worships Lord Venkateswara

Tirumala: H H Srimad Samyamdindra Thirtha Swamiji, chief pontiff of Shree Kashi Math Samsthan, Varanasi, visited Srivari temple at Tirumala on Monday morning and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

On his arrival in front of Srivari temple, temple deputy EO Lokanadham and temple priests welcomed him with temple honours and led him to sanctum sanctorum.

