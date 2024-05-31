  • Menu
Kautilya IIM MBA admission achievers felicitated

Kautilya Institute management along with the students, who secured seat at IIMs, in Tirupati
Kautilya Institute management along with the students, who secured seat at IIMs, in Tirupati

Tirupati: Over 20 students from Kautilya Institution near MR Palli Circle, Tirupati, secured MBA admissions at the prestigious IIMs and other top business schools in India.

An ‘achievers’ meet’ was held on Thursday at Koutilya Academy to honor these students and their parents. SV University Vice-Chancellor Dr V Srikanth Reddy, SVUCE Principal RV Satya Narayana and Kautilya Director Sridhar were the chief guests.

They congratulated the achievers and emphasised the importance of focusing on core competencies and avoiding shortcuts to success. The event highlighted the institution’s consistent success in guiding students to top management programmes.

