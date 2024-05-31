Live
- Fire at Police Centre, 300 vehicles gutted
- No rallies, celebrations allowed after counting process: Collector
- Priyadarshini Engg college surroundings declared as Red Zone
- Advanced Gro hair and Glo skin 7th Clinic Launched at KPHB
- CITU Formation Day celebrated
- Rajampet, Badvel sub-jails inspected
- Complete RDSS works speedily, APSPDCL officials told
- Kautilya IIM MBA admission achievers felicitated
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 31 May, 2024
- BJP leaders to urge Centre to investigate phone-tapping case?
Just In
Highlights
Tirupati: Over 20 students from Kautilya Institution near MR Palli Circle, Tirupati, secured MBA admissions at the prestigious IIMs and other top business schools in India.
An ‘achievers’ meet’ was held on Thursday at Koutilya Academy to honor these students and their parents. SV University Vice-Chancellor Dr V Srikanth Reddy, SVUCE Principal RV Satya Narayana and Kautilya Director Sridhar were the chief guests.
They congratulated the achievers and emphasised the importance of focusing on core competencies and avoiding shortcuts to success. The event highlighted the institution’s consistent success in guiding students to top management programmes.
