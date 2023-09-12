Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam conducted in Tirumala temple today

The Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam was performed to Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala temple today ahead of Salakatla Brahmotsavam to be held from September 18 to 26.

As part of the Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam, the priests cleansed Anandanilayam to Bangaruvakili along the sub-temples inside the Srivari temple, the temple premises, walls, roof, puja equipment, etc. were all cleaned with water and varnished it with herbal water mixed with Namakopu, Srichurnam, Kasturi Turmeric, Pachaku, Sandalwood powder, Kumkum, Kichiligadda and other spices

At the time of cleaning the temple, Swami's moolavirattu was completely covered with cloth. Later, special puja and offerings were conducted by the priests of the temple. TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, EO Dharma Reddy participated in this ceremony. Devotees were allowed to have darshan after Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam.

Meanwhile, TTD cancelled Ashtadal Padma Aradhana Seva and the VIP break darshans on Tuesday. It is customary to organise Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam four times every year.