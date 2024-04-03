  • Menu
Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam held ahead of Ugadi

TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and EO A V Dharma Reddy taking part in Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam at Tirumala on Tuesday
Tirumala: In connection with Telugu Ugadi on April 9, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was held at Tirumala temple on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy said that Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam is a traditional temple cleaning ritual that is being observed four times in a year before Anivara Asthanam, Annual Brahmotsavam, Vaikuntha Ekadasi and Telugu Ugadi.

As a part of this cleaning fete, the entire temple including the roofs, walls, puja utensils in the sanctum santorum and in sub-shrines were smeared with an aromatic mixture called Parimalam. Later devotees were allowed for darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

The TTD has cancelled Astadala Pada Padmaradhana Seva in view of the ritual. TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, temple Dy EO Lokanatham, Peishkar Srihari and others were present.

