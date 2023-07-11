Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam held in Tirumala temple

Tirumala: In connection with Anivara Asthanam on July 17, the traditional Temple cleansing fete Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was observed with religious fervour in Tirumala temple on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said this unique purification of sanctum sanctorum ritual is usually observed four times in a year before Telugu Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam, annual Brahmotsavam and Vaikuntha Ekadasi.

The entire temple premises was cleaned with an aromatic mixture called Parimalam and also smeared on the walls to deter insects.

TTD has cancelled Astadala Pada Padmaradhana owing to the ritual.

TTD Trust Board members Rambhupal Reddy, Madhusudhan Yadav, Maruti Prasad, Ramulu, DLO Veeraju, temple DyEO Lokanatham, Archaka Kiran Swamy and others were present.