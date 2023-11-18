Kurnool: ACB raids the house of Nandyal DTO office AO

Kurnool : Following allegations of possessing disproportionate assets, the Anti-Corruption Bureau officials conducted raids on the house of one K Suvarna Kumari here on Friday.

Briefing the media, ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Venkatadri said that the accused officer, K Suvarna Kumari, who is working as Administrative Officer (AO) at District Transport Office (DTO) in Nandyal. Based on the information that she was possessing disproportionate assets, the ACB sleuths formed six teams and conducted raids at six places - two in Kurnool and one each in Nandyal DTO office, Markapuram, Hyderabad and Banaganapalle. Raids were also conducted at her relatives’ houses, he added.

The DSP said that the officials found Rs 10 lakh cash, 500 gm gold and 750 gm silver ornaments, 15 bank accounts, bank lockers and house site documents. The raids are still underway and likely to continue on Saturday also, he added.

DSP Venkatadri stated that they cannot conclude that the assets are illegally earned, and the exact information would be disclosed to the media after the raids are completed. Suvarna Kumari was first joined as a stenographer in the office in 2001 and from 2019 she has been working as AO in Nandyal DTO office. During the last five years, raids were conducted for three times.