Kurnool: Chandrababu Naidu decision leaves two party candidates depressed

Kurnool : Two TDP leaders were distressed as didn’t get party tickets to Yemmiganur and Mantralayam Assembly constituencies. Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu announced tickets to Machani Somnath and Raghavendra Reddy for these constituencies. Chandrababu Naidu gave Mantralayam constituency responsibilities to Palakurthi Tikka Reddy, which made him confident that he was the MLA candidate. Tikka Reddy was active in party activities and he was on hunger strike for 33 days when Naidu was imprisoned. Besides offering prayers at all temples for the early release of Naidu, he also staged protests and agitations against the YSRCP government.

In the last minute, Naidu announcing the name of Raghavendra Reddy, from BC community, greatly upset Tikka Reddy and his cadre and followers. Even one of his followers died of cardiac arrest reportedly after hearing this news.

When The Hans India contacted, Tikka Reddy said that he was in a great shock after learning the party chief announcing the name of Raghavendra Reddy. Reminding that he relentlessly and selflessly worked for the party, on hunger strike for 33 days when Naidu was imprisoned and staged protests, he alleged that not even for single day, Raghavendra Reddy participated in party related activities.

He further pointed out that Raghavendra is a covert of YSRCP Mantralayam MLA Y Bala Nagi Reddy. He said Naidu’s decision had upset him a lot, adding that this is not what he expected from Naidu. Tikka Reddy stated that he will decide his future plan of action after discussing with his cadre, followers and well-wishers.

Similarly, as per the party high command instructions, Machani Somnath has actively and intensively worked for the party, expecting MLA ticket. But Naidu announced the name of former MLA BV Jaya Nageshwar Reddy as the candidate for Yemmiganur constituency. Deeply upset by this decision, Somnath and his cadre took to roads and organised protests against Naidu for his decision. They demanded to give the ticket to BC community people.

Speaking with The Hans India, Somnath that he is deeply dissatisfied with the decision of Naidu. Stating that his family members have been in public service for about 80 years, he said that hailing from such a family background, he expected the ticket. He added that Yemmiganur constituency is dominated by BC (Kurni and weavers) community.

It is learnt that Somnath has an appointment with Chandrababu Naidu on March 18.