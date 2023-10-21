  • Menu
Kurnool: Collector presents ‘silk clothes’ to Goddess Jogulamba

Kurnool: Collector presents 'silk clothes' to Goddess Jogulamba
District Collector Dr G Srijana is seen carrying ‘pattu vastrams’ to present to Sri Jogulamba Ammavaru at Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy temple in Alampur in Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana on Friday. Her family members are also seen.

On behalf of the AP State government, district Collector Dr G Srijana has presented ‘Silk clothes’ to Sri Jogulamba Ammavaru at Sri Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Temple in Alampur mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana on Friday.

Kurnool : On behalf of the AP State government, district Collector Dr G Srijana has presented ‘Silk clothes’ to Sri Jogulamba Ammavaru at Sri Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Temple in Alampur mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana on Friday.

Later speaking to the media, the Collector said that as part of the ongoing Devi Sarannavaratri Utsavams and on the occasion of Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Kalyanamahotsavam on Mula Nakshtram, he presented pattu vastrams to the Goddess. Prior to the offering, Temple chairman Chinni Krishna, Executive officer Purendar Kumar and Assistant Commissioner of Endowments department Ramanjaneyulu welcomed Collector Dr G Srijana and her family members with Purnakumbham as per temple tradition.

The Collector offered special prayers and ahhishekam to Sri Bala Brahmeswara Swamy. Later, along with her family, she participated in the Kalyanamahotsavam. Former Collector of Kurnool district and father of Collector Srijana Balaramiah, her mother Suguna, in-laws Shankar Reddy and Suhasini, husband Ravi Teja, son Vihan and other family members also offered prayers.

